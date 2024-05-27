KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Poses With IPL 2024 Trophy at Poolside (See Pic)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper (KKR) Shreyas Iyer posed with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy and celebrated his win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) inside the swimming pool. Shreyas took to his social media account to share a picture with the trophy from the poolside of KKR's team hotel on the morning after the IPL 2024 final.

"Taking you everywhere I go," said Shreyas Iyer.

Taking you everywhere I go 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Jh7RWinsig — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 27, 2024

SRH won the toss and elected to bat. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his Rs 24.75 crores price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shining for KKR.