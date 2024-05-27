Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor strike a pose with KKR's IPL trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : After Knight Riders clinched a major victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024, besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor celebrated the joyous occasion by posing with the IPL trophy at a party.

Ananya and Shanaya shared a picture on Monday from what appeared to be an after-party of the Kolkata Knight Riders as the team lifted the IPL 2024 trophy.

In the photo, the trio could be seen posing happily with the trophy as they faced the camera.

Shanaya wore a black dress, while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits respectively. Reacting to the picture, Suhana dropped purple hearts.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up at 113. In reply, KKR chased the total in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

In contrast, Suhana, who debuted with 'The Archies,' is set to star alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film "King."

