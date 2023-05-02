Anushka Sharma: Bollywood star who keeps a balance between professional, personal life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Anushka was born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, into an army family. Kumar Sharma, her father, was an army officer, and Ashima Sharma, her mother, was a homemaker. Karnesh Sharma, Anushka's brother, worked in the merchant navy before becoming a film producer.

She started her acting career with none other than King Khan of Bollywood in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in 2008, and since then Anushka never looked back and owned each role she did on screen.

Over the years, she has delivered some outstanding performances in films like 'NH-10', 'Phillauri', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Sultan', 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'PK' and many more.

From playing a wrestler in 'Sultan' to a scientist with cerebral palsy in 'Zero', she has always showcased her versatility in front of audiences.

She has also spoken about the type of scripts and films she's been focussing on.

The 'Sultan' actor stated that she always wants "to be a part of the best scripts that come my way. I feel blessed that I am in a position today to select the type of films that I want to do, which also justifies the time that I will spend away from my child."

"I want to focus on my work life and my family life in equal measure."

Anushka further said that she always looks for scripts that make her happy.

"I will always be open to doing projects that are incredibly interesting, represents women in cinema correctly and is also disruptive and content-forward. As and when those come to me, I will be more than happy to do it. That's how I'm approaching my career right now," she said.

She was last seen in the romantic drama film 'Zero' opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan which was released in the year 2018.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also starred actors Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Although the film failed to impress the audience at the box office, Anushka's performance as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist with cerebral palsy, was widely appreciated.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' will stream exclusively on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The movie will see the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Her journey turned more beautiful after her marriage to cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time."I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers."Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

Popularly known as "Virushka", the couple never fails to shower love on each other. Not only on social media but Anushka could be frequently spotted cheering at the stadiums for her husband during his cricket matches.

They are among the most loved celebrity couples and frequently share their cute mushy pictures on social media which get viral.

In his recent RCB Podcast with Dsh Sait, Virat got candid and talked about Anushka and how she inspired him.

Sharing how he draws strength, and inspiration from Anushka's motherhood journey, Virat said, "I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it's life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 per cent of what she has gone through."

"It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can't make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realise that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can't even put it in the same bracket. It's not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you," he added.

As the actor turns a year older today, wish her a very Happy birthday.

