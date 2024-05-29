MS Dhoni's Heartfelt Gesture: Fan Who Invaded Pitch Recounts Emotional Chat, Says 'He Said, I'll Take Care of Your Surgery' (Watch Video)

A fan who invaded the pitch during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad recounted a conversation with MS Dhoni. The fan claimed the legendary cricketer offered to pay for his surgery.

The fan who invaded the pitch to meet MS Dhoni had breathing issues.



MS when the fan tells him this - "I will take care of your surgery. Nothing will happen to you, don't worry. I won't let anything happen to you". ❤️pic.twitter.com/9uMwMktBxZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2024

The fan said Dhoni recognised his breathing difficulties after he ran onto the field and attempted to embrace the CSK star. A video that went viral during the May 10 match showed Dhoni talking to the pitch invader before security escorted him away. During the CSK-GT game, Dhoni was seen playfully running from the fan before the embrace and conversation. The fan claimed Dhoni instructed security to remove him from the field safely.

"When I saw him, I raised my hand in excitement and chased him," the fan said in an interview with Focussed Indian. "Dhoni said, 'I'm trying to enjoy myself here.'"

"I got carried away," the fan admitted. "I touched his feet. He's a legend, and I had tears in my eyes. He asked why I was breathing heavily. I told him about a problem with my nose after jumping the fence and running onto the pitch. He said, 'I'll take care of your surgery. Don't worry. I won't let anything happen to you.'"

The veteran cricketer stepped down from captaincy before the 17th edition of the league. Under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK missed the playoffs, finishing fifth with seven wins out of 14 games. Dhoni, with his vintage hairstyle, scored 161 runs in 11 innings. After undergoing knee surgery in 2023, and with CSK unable to secure their sixth title, reports suggest the wicketkeeper-batter may return in the 2025 season to try again for the trophy. The 42-year-old has yet to officially announce his availability, leaving fans in suspense.