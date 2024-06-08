WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Faces Bizarre Run-Out in Maharashtra Premier League 2024

After an impressive stint in the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024), Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star batsman of Chennai Super Kings, has encountered a peculiar dismissal while playing for Punerii Bappa in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2024.

Watch video here:

An unfortunate run out of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the MPL. pic.twitter.com/eZwh0pmPC8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 7, 2024

Gaikwad, who is leading Punerii Bappa in the six-team competition, was run out in an unusual manner during their match against Ratnagiri Jets on Friday (June 7). Attempting to complete a second run on the first ball of the 12th over, Gaikwad reached the crease in time but failed to drag his bat inside the crease. His bat got stuck just outside the crease, and his feet were in the air when the wicketkeeper dislodged the bails.

Punerii Bappa, batting first, were bowled out for 144 runs in that game. Gaikwad, who had started well, had to depart after scoring a few runs.

In the ongoing MPL 2024, Punerii Bappa has had a mixed campaign. They began with a seven-run defeat against Eagle Nashik Titans but bounced back with a 22-run victory over Kolhapur Tuskers, where Gaikwad played a crucial role by scoring an unbeaten 61 off 35 balls. However, they suffered a heavy defeat against Raigad Royals in their third game.

Gaikwad, known for his explosive batting, has been instrumental for Punerii Bappa in the tournament, scoring crucial runs for his team.

The MPL 2024 features six teams competing across Maharashtra, showcasing local cricket talent in the region.