T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram to Mentor Sri Lankan Pacers Ahead of Marquee Event

Pakistani cricket icon, Wasim Akram, has arrived in Sri Lanka to provide training to the national team's bowlers ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The two-day training program, commencing on Thursday, will not only benefit the national players but also extend to coaches from major clubs and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) High-Performance Coaches (HPC).

Sri Lanka Cricket has initiated this program to bring in the necessary expertise to enhance the coaching strength of the SLC High-Performance Center and the Major Club system in the country. The decision to invite Wasim Akram was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, led by Mr. Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket. The training program will commence on May 2, 2024.

In total, Akram will conduct five sessions, covering the SLC pace academy, HPC, and major club coaches. He will also observe Sri Lanka’s national players’ preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the SLC stated as quoted by News18. Widely regarded as one of the best left-arm pacemen to have ever played the game, Akram holds the record for the most Test wickets (414) and one-day international wickets (502) taken by a Pakistani cricketer. Sri Lanka's T20WorldCup journey kicks off on June 3, with a game against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The 20-team competition begins on June 2.