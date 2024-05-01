CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Chennai Super Kings by Seven Wickets, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The Punjab Kings defeated the defending champion Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in a battle of the Kings in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK Posts 162/6

Batting first, Chennai struggled for a strong start. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a 62-run knock off 47 balls, but wickets fell consistently at the other end. Ajinkya Rahane (29) fell early to Harpreet Brar, and Shivam Dube (0) was dismissed cheaply in the ninth over. The Punjab Kings' bowlers kept the pressure on, restricting Chennai to 107/4 after 15.3 overs. MS Dhoni (16) and Daryll Mitchell (16) added a late partnership to help Chennai reach a competitive 162/6. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, claiming two wickets.

PBKS Cruises to Victory

Punjab chased down the target comfortably. While opener Prabhsimran Singh (19) was dismissed early, Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) steadied the ship. Rilee Rossouw (43) and Shashank Singh (30) added a crucial partnership before Sam Curran (26*) finished the game with a flourish. Punjab secured their fourth win of the season with seven wickets remaining.