WATCH: Pitch Curator Congratulates Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson on T20 World Cup Selection, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson received a heartwarming congratulation from the Hyderabad pitch curator after being named to India's squad for the T20 World Cup. A video shared by the Rajasthan Royals on its social media platform (formerly Twitter) showed the Hyderabad pitch curator congratulating Samson on his selection.

Watch video here:

“You’ll do it.” Blessings from those who curate the pitches in our country. 💗 pic.twitter.com/782TYLRhMX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2024

"Play for your country. You do that with the bat and you guys are going to come back with a bang. You’ll always have my support and blessings till the time I’m here,” the pitch curator told Sanju Samson.

Talking about the IPL, Samson has been in excellent form, amassing 385 runs with an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 161.08 in nine matches, including four fifties. His most recent standout performance was an unbeaten 82 off 52 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Samson's leadership has also been instrumental in the Rajasthan Royals' dominant performance in IPL 2024. Currently sitting atop the points table with eight wins and a single loss, the Royals are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth. Their next encounter is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2nd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A victory would officially confirm their place in the knockout stages.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut. Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill are travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two keeper-batters in the squad.

Full India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan