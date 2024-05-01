"Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Hardik Pandya for his captaincy during the Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that the 30-year-old made too many mistakes.

The MI skipper put up a disappointing performance while batting as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the sixth over by Naveen-ul-Haq. However, while bowling the skipper picked up two wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

Pathan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and compared MI's performance from last season and said that in IPL 2023 even without Jasprit Bumrah they qualified for the playoffs.

"The team mumbai Indians that qualified last year didn't had Jasprit Bumrah but this season they had his services. Still they are in this situation. Purely because the team wasn't managed well on the ground. Too many mistakes by their captain Hardik Pandya. It's the truth," Pathan wrote on X.

Recapping the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. Meanwhile, MI are at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

