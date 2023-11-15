The Hundred: Andrew Flintoff appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers

Andrew Flintoff, the former England all-rounder, has been appointed as the head coach of Northern Superchargers men's team in The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday. He replaces James Foster in the role. Flintoff, who has taken up his first role as the head coach in the competition, said: "I am excited to have been appointed Head Coach of the Northern Superchargers men's team. Big thanks to Kirsty and Marcus for trusting me with the team. My time with the England Men's team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I'm relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

"The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I'm looking forward to making Headingley my new home. "Northern Superchargers Chair Kirsty Bashforth added: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family. He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans. "Andrew will help us to create a unique culture and we are extremely excited about working with him to inspire our squad further with positive, entertaining and consistently winning cricket. "Flintoff joined England's coaching set-up during the white-ball series against New Zealand in September. Flintoff played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England between 1999-2009 and famously played a key role in England's historic Ashes victory in 2005.He was captain between 2006 and 2007, and moved into TV presenting after his cricket career, joining Top Gear in 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.