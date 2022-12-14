Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff hospitalised after tragic car crash

Former England cricketer and ace all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to the hospital on Monday (December 12) evening after he met with a car crash. The accident occurred when Flintoff, 45, was filming in icy conditions at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The car crash occurred during the filming of an episode of the BBC show, Top Gear.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters."All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source told The Sun. "Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards."Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering." All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between. Flintoff represented the country in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20Is scoring more than 7000 runs and picking up 400 in international cricket.