G7 members to ratify long-term Ukraine security arrangement at NATO Summit

Vilnius, July 12 The G7 members will on Wednesday ratify a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine at the ongoing NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The G7 announcement came after the military alliance said that Ukraine could join the NATO only "when allies agree and conditions are met", the BBC reported.

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the arrangement, which will defence equipment, training and intelligence sharing, will send a "strong signal" to Russian President Putin.

Sunak said the war-torn nation's allies were ramping up their "formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term".

"We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again," the BBC quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Downing Street said the UK had played a leading role in the agreement involving G7 partners Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had suggested a model for Ukraine similar to his country's agreement with Israel, under which Washington has committed to providing the Jewish state $3.8 billion in military aid per year over a decade.

