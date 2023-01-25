Kabul residents complain of shortage of power amid cold weather

Amid the ongoing spell of extreme winter in Afghanistan, the residents of Kabul criticized the electricity shortage and said that power shortages create many challenges for the people, TOLOnews reported.

The residents called on the Taliban to provide sustainable electricity to the people and lamented that amid the cold weather, it has become a tough task for them to manage on a daily basis.

"Everyone has children, the weather is cold, and the lack of electricity is a big challenge for people," Ahmad Shah, a Kabul resident said.

According to available statistics, Afghanistan needs nearly 2000 MW of power and only 400 MW of is provided by the country's resources, TOLOnews reported. Around 800 MW of power is imported from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran to Kabul.

Time and again, the locals in Kabul have expressed their frustration over prolonged power cuts amid the freezing cold.

The outages have resulted in leaving people with numerous challenges a result of which they urge the authorities to address the matter. According to the residents, electricity is supplied for four to five hours daily, which is not enough for them.

As Afghanistan imports, most of its needed power from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran, the already existing economic and humanitarian crisis has put regular lives of people in trouble since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Earlier in November, the operations director of DABS told the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency that Uzbekistan is one of Afghanistan's main electrical suppliers and that the problem with the blackouts would soon be resolved, Khaama Press reported.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August of last year, power outages have continued. Periodic power outages caused by terror groups' regular demolition of electricity pylons in the northern provinces of the nation constituted a serious problem for power delivery.

( With inputs from ANI )

