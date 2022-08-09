Ravi Shastri, Sundar Pichai, and Mukesh Ambani enjoy The Hundred

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, who is currently in England doing commentary for the Hundred competition 2022, shared a picture on Twitter with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Alphabet Inc's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Shastri captioned the post as: "In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket."

Pichai and Ambani were at Lord's Cricket Ground attending the match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals. The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

