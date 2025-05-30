Today’s Google Googly: Who Was the First Indian Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes in an Over? Find the Correct Answer Here

In today’s T20 era, where hitting six sixes in an over has almost become a regular spectacle thanks to leagues like the IPL and other domestic tournaments, one may wonder—did cricketers from the 1980s and 1990s ever achieve this rare feat? Let’s go back in time and uncover who first crossed the boundary rope six times in six consecutive balls to answer today’s Google Googly search.

The trend of hitting sixes in an over gained renewed attention during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, when legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad in a single over. This historic moment came after a verbal exchange with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, and Yuvraj responded with his bat. At the non-striker's end was former India captain MS Dhoni, known for his iconic helicopter shot and reputation as one of the game’s greatest finishers.

Yuvraj Singh's 6 Sixes in Over

Google’s Googly: Who Was the First Indian Cricketer to Hit Six Sixes in an Over?

While Yuvraj Singh made history in international T20s, Ravi Shastri was the first Indian cricketer to achieve this rare feat. He hit six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match in 1985 between Mumbai and Baroda at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Shastri targeted left-arm spinner Tilak Raj, scoring 36 runs in one over. In that innings, he went on to score a double century—200 runs off 123 balls, which was also the fastest double hundred in First-Class cricket at the time, achieved in just 113 deliveries. His efforts helped Mumbai win the match convincingly.

Before Shastri, the legendary West Indian all-rounder Sir Garry Sobers became the first cricketer in history to hit six sixes in an over, accomplishing the feat in a County Championship match in 1968.

Among Indian cricketers, the elite list of players who have hit six sixes in an over includes:

Ravi Shastri

Yuvraj Singh

Sagar Mishra – who achieved the feat in 2016 while playing for Western Railway in a B-division shield match.