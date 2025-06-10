Jio Unveils Rs 749 Prepaid Plan: 72‑Day Validity with 164 GB Data and Extended Perks, Know More Details Here

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 749, offering a comprehensive bundle over a validity of 72 days. Subscribers receive 2 GB of high-speed daily data, amounting to 144 GB, plus an additional 20 GB bonus for a total of 164 GB. After the daily data cap is exhausted, users continue to access unlimited data at reduced speeds (64 kbps). The package also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and premium digital benefits, making it a substantial value proposition for users looking for extended connectivity without frequent recharges.

Main Highlights Of the Plan:

Validity: 72 days, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

Data Allowance: 2 GB of high-speed daily data, totaling 144 GB across the plan’s duration, with 20 GB of bonus data (164 GB total).

Post-FUP Speed: After daily usage, unlimited data continues at 64 kbps.

Voice Calls: Unlimited calls to any network in India.

SMS: 100 SMS per day included.

Bonus Digital Subscriptions

A 90‑day subscription to Jio Hotstar (mobile/TV).

50 GB of Jio AI Cloud storage for app access and backup.

Access to Jio TV and Jio AI Cloud services is part of the plan.

To redeem these digital offers, users must download the Jio Hotstar and/or Jio AI Cloud apps and log in with their Jio number.

Why It Stands Out

Value for Money: Offers 164 GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and digital perks for Rs 749.

Extended Validity: A 72-day duration suits those seeking fewer recharges while maintaining connectivity.

Entertainment and Cloud Access: The addition of OTT and cloud storage enhances user value.

Also Read: Himani Kapoor, Prajakta Shukre and Grammy-nominated Varijashree Venugopal team up for ‘Raagraanis’

Final Take

For Rs 749, Jio’s latest prepaid plan delivers:

* 72-day validity

* 2 GB/day high-speed data plus 20 GB bonus

* Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day

* 90 days of Jio Hotstar access

* 50 GB of cloud storage

* Inclusion of Jio TV and Jio AI Cloud services

This package is ideal for users who want continuous data, voice, OTT entertainment, and cloud storage without repeated recharges. Activation is available via the MyJio app, Jio’s website, or official retail outlets.