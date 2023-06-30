Woman gone to temple dies in accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 55-year-old woman gone to the Ganesh temple with her neighbouring woman died after a dash by a tanker while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred at Shekhapur Shivar in Waluj area on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashabai Rambhau Gore (Shivur Bangla, presently living at Shekhapur). The tanker driver fled from the scene after the accident.

Ashabai and her neighbour went to the Ganesh temple near her house at around 8 am. After paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha, when both were returning home, Ashabai was hit by a tanker. Tanker driver Yogesh Kuklare in an attempt to reverse the tanker hit the old woman. She fell on the group and sustained severe injuries. Her neighbour started shouting for help and the nearby residents started gathering on the spot. She was rushed to a private hospital in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area.

She died at around 10.30 am while undergoing treatment. Ashabai was a native of Tunki village in Vaijapur tehsil and she was presently living with her two sons at Shekhapur. The last rites were performed on her in the evening after the postmortem conducted at the government hospital. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, head constable R T Bawaskar is further investigating the case.