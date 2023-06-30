Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab in BMC official assault case till July 4

A court granted interim protection till July 4 to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in connection with a case of alleged assault on a civic engineer.

Parab and six others had sought pre-arrest bail from the court fearing arrest in the case. The court directed the police not to take any coercive against the accused till July 4.

The accused, in their plea filed through advocate Rahul Arote, claimed that due to the current political situation in the state, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was being targeted by the rival political party in order to gain political mileage.

The applicants state that with the help of some political leaders and in collusion with government officials party workers are implicated in false and frivolous cases, the plea said. During the course of investigation four accused were arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody, the plea further said.

As per police, Parab and other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon in protest against the demolition of an office of their party in Bandra last week.