Manpreet Kaur recalls getting kidnapped, stabbed; receives Roadies Salute

Mumbai, June 30 During the auditions for 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand', one of the contestants will be seen leaving the Gang leaders and Sonu Sood in awe. A science teacher-turned bhangra instructor, Manpreet Kaur, who hails from Punjab, will take the spotlight as she will regale the audiences with her heroic tale of survival and resilience, earning herself a Roadies Salute.

Manpreet’s heroic tale will leave the Gang Leaders and Sonu speechless, with Prince Narula urging the audience: “If you see anyone who needs help, please help them”. Gang Leader Gautam Gulati will praise her spirit, and call her ‘A strong woman’.

Recounting her chilling tale of kidnapping, Manpreet will reveal how she fell into the clutches of a notorious serial killer. Stabbed multiple times, she drove home her steely resolve to live and ensure that the criminal would be punished. Her survival instinct ended up prevailing against the expectations of her doctors who said that she would likely die or enter a coma.

She will go on to narrate how she was stabbed multiple times by a screwdriver leading her lung to be punctured, her throat getting damaged, in addition to multiple other serious injuries. Despite her injuries, Manpreet fought for her life and even injurred the kidnapper in the process of defending herself.

Manpreet has been showered with various awards in recognition of her exemplary courage. She was presented with the ’Veerta Award’, ‘State Bravery Award’ and also received an award nationally.

However, what will shock everyone in the room is the revelation that Manpreet was left alone on the road to die and found no help from anyone for a very long time, making her crawl her way to survival.

'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand', will present this chilling episode on Saturday on MTV and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor