"Max Verstappen is number one, two and three...": Mercedes' George Russell on rival driver

Styria [Austria], June 30 : The upcoming Austrian Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, and ahead of the race, top Formula 1 drivers shared their top three picks for the best drivers of the season so far.

In a recent interview with Formula 1, drivers such as George Russell from Mercedes and Max Verstappen from Red Bull expressed their views on the matter.

In the Driver's championship, Max Verstappen is leading with 195 points. In the second position is his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with 126 points and in the third position is Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso with 117 points.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Mercedes driver George Russell said, "Max is the number one at the moment. Number two and number three, nobody else cares about."

He added, "It's incredibly difficult to judge. In an ideal world, all the cars are the same, then it's easy to know. Many drivers are doing a good job. Fernando is doing a good job, Lewis Hamilton is doing a good job, Lando Norris is doing a good job, Oscar Piastri is doing a good job, Hulk Nico Hulkenberg."

Nico Hulkenberg who drives for Haas F1 team named, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly as his top three drivers of the season thus far.

Nick de Vries driver of AlphaTauri named, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda as his top three drivers.

Verstappen, picked up as the top driver by racers, seemed to be humble and did not really name any three drivers himself.

He said, "I do not know, to be honest. Like George said, a lot of good drivers on this grid."

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri said, "Max, Fernando and Yuki. I think he [Yuki Tsunoda] has done a good job this season."

