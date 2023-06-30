Akola: Elderly man dies during bus journey from Pandharpur

A senior gentleman, who had visited Pandharpur for darshan and was on his way back to his village by bus, sadly passed away this morning. The unfortunate incident took place around 1:30 am at Suralwadi Phata. The deceased individual has been identified as Narendra Anantrao Kalane, a 75-year-old resident of Akola.

During Ashadhi Ekadashi, Narendra Anantrao Kalane from Akola travelled to Pandharpur with his colleagues to seek blessings. After that, he and his colleague boarded the Pandharpur-Akola bus (number MH40 CM 3520) to return, around 6 pm on Thursday. At the same time, social workers had organized breakfast for the warkaris who were heading back to their villages in the Suralwadi Phata region along the Parli national highway.

At 1:30 am, the bus made a stop at that location. While all the passengers disembarked, Narendra remained seated at the edge. His fellow passenger attempted to wake him up, but Kalane showed no response. Concerned passengers and social workers hurriedly took him to the nearby sub-district hospital. Medical officer Vaishali Deshmukh conducted an examination and pronounced him deceased upon arrival. Following a post-mortem conducted in the morning, the body was released to the family. Narendra is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and a brother.