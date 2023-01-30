Bihar: 65-year-old man, grandson killed in sleep; probe underway

A 65-year-old man and his grandson were killed by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night while they were asleep, police informed.

According to the police, the deceased's wife saw him lying in a pool of blood.

"I spoke to family members. They said that he had no dispute with anyone," said Naugachia SP.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor