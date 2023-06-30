Micro-survey commences to tackle encroachments in Cidco-Hudco area

Drive will begin once report is prepared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to address the issue of encroachments, designated officers from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation, Cidco, and the town planning department have initiated a comprehensive micro-survey in the Cidco-Hudco area. Additional municipal commissioner, Saurabh Joshi, on Friday announced that the dates for removing the encroachments will be determined once the survey report is prepared.

The joint survey, scheduled to be completed within a week, aims to identify the extent of encroachments on main roads and determine the areas of utmost concern. Subsequently, a calendar will be devised based on the report's findings, outlining a campaign to remove these encroachments. The assistant commissioner of the zonal office has been appointed as the designated officer responsible for the removal of encroachments in the city, with the authority to take action within the designated zone. The assistant commissioners have undergone specialized training for this purpose.

Notably, the city has witnessed a substantial number of complaints regarding private encroachments, with numerous pending applications awaiting resolution. While some complaints arise from internal disputes, priority has been given to addressing private encroachments. The municipal administration will be employed to eliminate encroachments, and the nature of each encroachment will determine the cost to be recovered from the encroachers, as stated by Joshi.