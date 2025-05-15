Mukesh Ambani Meets US President Donald Trump, Emir of Qatar in Doha; Video Surfaces

The chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Reliance Industries met US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Thursday, May 15. A video of their meeting went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Ambani can be seen shaking hands with Trump, and a brief chit-chat between them is also noticeable. Later, he walks forward to shake hands with Al Thani.

Reliance's continued efforts to engage in overseas business and key global leaders. According to the Sources, a meeting with global leaders was planned as the Reliance chairman seeks to strengthen its engagement with key figures in the US and Qatar.

Mukesh Ambani Meets US President Donald Trump and Emir of Qatar

Ambani is Asia's richest person, and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has made multiple investments in Reliance businesses. The visit also maintains significant alliances with major American tech companies, including Google and Meta.

After this, Ambani is likely to attend a formal state dinner hosted at Lusail Palace with Trump and other major leaders in Doha. However, he is unlikely to hold any formal business or investment talks during the event, reported TOI. Sources to the newspaper said that a London-based Indian-origin business figure will also be present at the dinner event.

This is the second meeting for Ambani after Trump, after resuming his office in January this year. He and his wife Nita Ambani attended Trump's second inauguration in January. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with Trump a day prior to the inauguration.