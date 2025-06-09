Gautam Adani Made ₹10.41 Cr in FY2024-25 - See Who Earned Even More

Indian businessman and chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, earned Rs 10.41 crore in the Financial Year 2024-25. According to the annual reports of the group’s listed company, this amount is 12% higher than the previous year’s amount. However, even with this surge, his earnings were lower than several top executives of the corporate world, some of whom were from his own group. Adani gets a salary from two of the nine listed firms in the Adani Group. He was paid Rs 2.26 crore in salary and Rs 28 lakh allowances from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). He earned Rs 1.8 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and he got Rs 6.07 crore as commission, totaling Rs 7.87 crore.

His overall compensation for the previous fiscal year was Rs 9.26 crore, which included Rs 6.8 crore from APSEZ and Rs 2.54 crore from AEL. This indicates that his income has increased by more than Rs 1 crore this year. Yet many earned more than Gautam Adani this year.

Who Earned More Than Gautam Adani In FY 2024-25?

Even with the increase, several prominent Indian business leaders made significantly more money than Adani. In FY24, Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal received Rs 109 crore, Bajaj Auto's Rajiv Bajaj earned Rs 53.75 crore, while Bharti Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal made Rs 32.27 crore.

SN Subrahmanyan, the chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), earned Rs 76.25 crore for the fiscal year, while Salil S. Parekh, the CEO of Infosys, earned Rs 80.62 crore.



The richest man in India and head of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has not received a pay cheque since the Covid-19 pandemic. He had previously set a wage cap of Rs 15 crore.

In FY25, Adani's group executives were paid more than he was. With a salary of Rs 4 crore and benefits and incentives of Rs 65.34 crore, Vinay Prakash, the CEO of AEL, made Rs 69.34 crore.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s (AGEL) managing director, Vneet S. Jaain, received Rs 11.23 crore, while Jugeshinder Singh, the group's chief financial officer, took home Rs 10.4 crore. Karan Adani, the son of Gautam Adani, made Rs 7.09 crore at APSEZ. Ashwani Gupta, the CEO of the firm, was given Rs 10.34 crore. In FY26, Karan and Gupta will both receive their variable compensation.

The list of big earners in the group also includes other Adani family members. Gautam's younger brother, Rajesh Adani, made Rs 9.87 crore from AEL. Pranav Adani, his nephew, received Rs 7.45 crore from AGEL, while Sagar Adani, another nephew, received Rs 7.50 crore.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani presently has a net worth of $82.5 billion. In 2022, he was temporarily the richest person in Asia. However, in 2023, a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research caused a steep decline in the share prices of Adani Group. Despite two comebacks to the top rank in Asia in 2024, Adani is now once again behind Mukesh Ambani.