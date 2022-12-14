Former England cricketer Flintoff injured while filming a TV show for BBC: Reports

Mumbai, Dec 14 Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has met with an accident while filming for a popular television show for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and has been admitted to the hospital, according to media reports in England.

Flintoff, who is one of the three presenters for the popular show Top Gear, was involved in the accident on Tuesday morning but the news came out only late in the night.

According to reports, the incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. It is understood that the accident did not happen at high speed.

The reports said Flintoff, who is also known as "Freddie", received medical care at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

According to 'The Sun' newspaper, Flintoff's injuries are not "life-threatening" and he was "driving on the track as normal" and was not going at a high speed.

It is not the first accident Flintoff has suffered since he first began presenting the show, said a report on the BBC website.

The former England cricketer, who is a father of four, crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire in February 2019. In September of the same year, he crashed during a drag race while he was filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away unharmed, the report said.

