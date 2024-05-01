Mumbai Coastal Road: Extended Traffic Hours as Lotus and Amarson Garden Junctions to be Open for 16 Hours Daily

Mumbai: The traffic hours at the Lotus Junction and Amarson Garden junction of the Coastal Road have been now extended for 16 hours. The junctions will be open from 7 am to 11 pm and operational on weekends. The decision comes into force today, May 1st. The previous traffic rules allowed traffic only on weekdays, between 8 am to 8 pm.

The decision came after the contractors' request as several installations on the north side of the Coastal Road tunnel are underway and require real-time inspection with vehicles.

On the other hand, the traffic on Bindu Madhav Thakeray junction, which is at Worli will be allowed from 8 pm to 5 pm.

Speed Limits

The limit in the tunnels is 60km whereas on the straight road is 80 km. Motorists can drive at a speed of 40km/hour at turning points.

Restriction of Vehicles

Vehicles with unrestricted access to the road: BEST and ST buses, private buses, two-wheelers, cycles, goods carriers, motorcycles/scooters of disabled persons, and three-wheelers.

Vehicles with restricted access: heavy vehicles, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles

No Stops

Passengers halting at any point on the Coastal Road are liable for legal action



The entirety of the ambitious project is estimated to be functional by June.