Maharashtra: Police registers case against 2 doctors after pregnant woman's death at Thane hospital

Police have registered a case against two doctors following the death of a pregnant woman at their hospital being run allegedly without due registration in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The accused treated the 31-year-old woman, hailing from Wadpe village, who died at their hospital located at Temghar in Bhiwandi town on January 25, he said.

A medical official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation carried out an investigation into the woman's death and it came to light that the accused did not have permission for the maternity home which was being operated since 2019, Shanti Nagar police station's inspector Vikram Mohite said.

One of the accused also did not possess the degree to practice medicine, he said. Based on the medical officer’s complaint, a case was registered on Tuesday against the two accused, aged 30 and 41, under Indian Penal Code Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence) as well as provisions of the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Rules and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, the official said.

