PM Modi to discuss Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections at party headquarters in Delhi

Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party to meet today for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections at the party headquarters in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the party HQ in Delhi to attend BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting over Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections.

Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Election Commission of India had announced that polling for the Nagaland Assembly election will be held on February 27, and the results will be declared on March 2.