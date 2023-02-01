Budget 2023-24 a historic one: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Feb 1 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday termed the Budget 2023-24 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a historic one, adding it will take the country towards inclusive development.

"The Budget presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhay', and takes the country towards an inclusive development track," the senior BJP leader said.

She welcomed the announcement that the outlay for capital expenditure in the Union Budget is being stepped up sharply by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23 and said that the budget will transform the country's economy into the world's third largest economy.

Also, welfare expenditures have also been increased, which Raje said is a welcome step.

"This budget will take India fast forward in the direction of green growth which is completely dedicated to the prosperity of all sections including farmers, women, job-profession, businessmen and youth," she said.

Raje said that a big relief has been given to the middle class by making income up to Rs 7 lakh tax free.

"The efforts made in this budget to more than double the subsidy, to open the National Digital Library and new Nursing Colleges for the youth and to improve the economic condition of the tribal groups are commendable," she added.

She has said that along with strengthening 50 airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing zones, along with giving 7.5 per cent interest to women via Mahila samman patra, doubling the savings accounts limit for senior citizens and giving allowance for 3 years to 47 lakh youths through PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 are a gift for the countrymen.

