Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City of Dreams' set to return for third season

Mumbai, May 4 The streaming series 'City of Dreams', which stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha, is getting renewed for a third season. The series tells the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

The new season will be all about what its helmer describes as the "ultimate fight for power in politics."

Talking about Season 3, director Nagesh Kukunoor said: "Season 1 and 2 was loved and appreciated by the audience, and this set the bar high for Season 3. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery, which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, 'City of Dreams' Season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor