Singer Shantanu Mukherjee Urges Mumbai Voters: 'Stay in City, Exercise Your National Duty'

Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Mumbai, singer Shantanu Mukherjee has made an emotional appeal to the voters in the city. He has appealed to the citizens to avoid going out of town on the day of the election and instead exercise their national duty.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 10 Senior Voters Died Before Voting, One Passed Away an Hour After Polling in Madha Constituency

In a bid to create awareness among voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai suburban collector's office on Sunday morning organized a rally under Bandra West Assembly constituency, which falls under The Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. 'Vote to Vote Rally' was organised at the R V Technical School, Khar Gymkhana. Shantanu was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion. Assistant Returning Officer Bhagwat Gawande and Principal Neha Jagatani were present.

"Our vote is the soul of democracy. It is a national duty for everyone to vote. If you plan to go out on May 20, it should be postponed by a day. I will also stay in Mumbai on the day of polling," Shantanu said.

In the awareness rally, people also raised slogans like 'Apne vote apna Adhikar', 'Budhe ho ya jawan-sab kare voting', 'My vote - my future', 'Aapka vote Aapki strength - Aapka vote Aapka Adhikar'. The rally was attended by a large number of National College students and citizens.