Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 10 Senior Voters Died Before Voting, One Passed Away an Hour After Polling in Madha Constituency

Solapur: Narayan Namdev Waghmode of Tirvandi (Taluka Malshiras) was one of the elderly voters who believed in the role of citizens in a democracy. In an unfortunate incident, Waghnode passed away moments after casting his vote in the Lok Sabha election. His last-minute exercise of vote will always be an inspiration for our democracy.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena Mumbai Candidates to Go Head-to-Head in Nomination Filing



A total of 339 voters, including differently-abled voters with more than 40 percent disability and senior voters above 85 years of age, had opted for home postal voting in the Malshiras assembly constituency, which falls under the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. From April 26 to 28, 18 teams went door-to-door to get these voters to vote in the prescribed manner. A total of 319 voters, including 289 above 85 years of age and 30 persons with disabilities, exercised their franchise.

Ten senior voters who opted for postal voting died before exercising their right to vote. While fate took away the rights of 10 persons, Narayan Waghmode, a senior voter from Tirwandi, died within an hour of exercising his right to vote.