Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena Mumbai Candidates to Go Head-to-Head in Nomination Filing

For the first time in Maharashtra's politics, two factions of the same party are gearing up for a fight against each other. On Monday, three candidates from Mumbai South and South Central constituencies will file their nominations simultaneously at the city election office. There will be a strong show of strength from Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena. Traffic has been managed and the police machinery is also on standby.

In Mumbai city and suburbs, politics seems to be heating up at the local level in the MVA and Mahayuti. For the first time, a large number of leaders, workers, and office-bearers of both groups will come face-to-face on the occasion of this rally.

Rally to start from Colaba

Uddhav Sena's Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South and Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central constituency will start their rally from the Statue of Bal Thackeray in Colaba at 11.30 am. Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray will also be present.

The Shinde Side

Shiv Sena candidate Rahul Shewale will file his nomination from the Mumbai South Central constituency. For this, the rally will start from the GPO office at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:30 am. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also participate in the rally. The rallies of these parties will reach the Mumbai city collector's office in both directions from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg. The two candidates are expected to face each other.

Contingent of 300 policemen on standby