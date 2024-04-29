Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena Mumbai Candidates to Go Head-to-Head in Nomination Filing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 29, 2024 10:50 AM2024-04-29T10:50:42+5:302024-04-29T10:52:04+5:30
For the first time in Maharashtra's politics, two factions of the same party are gearing up for a fight ...
For the first time in Maharashtra's politics, two factions of the same party are gearing up for a fight against each other. On Monday, three candidates from Mumbai South and South Central constituencies will file their nominations simultaneously at the city election office. There will be a strong show of strength from Shinde Sena and Uddhav Sena. Traffic has been managed and the police machinery is also on standby.
In Mumbai city and suburbs, politics seems to be heating up at the local level in the MVA and Mahayuti. For the first time, a large number of leaders, workers, and office-bearers of both groups will come face-to-face on the occasion of this rally.
Rally to start from Colaba
Uddhav Sena's Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South and Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central constituency will start their rally from the Statue of Bal Thackeray in Colaba at 11.30 am. Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray will also be present.
The Shinde Side
Shiv Sena candidate Rahul Shewale will file his nomination from the Mumbai South Central constituency. For this, the rally will start from the GPO office at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:30 am. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will also participate in the rally. The rallies of these parties will reach the Mumbai city collector's office in both directions from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg. The two candidates are expected to face each other.
Contingent of 300 policemen on standby
- Police have allowed both of the parties the march. No more than 10 vehicles will be allowed.
- Police have deployed a force of 300 police personnel in the area for security reasons. The SRPF and other agencies are at the mercy of the police. The routes of the two padyatras have been kept separate.
- Everyone will be stopped within 100 meters of the Collector's Office. Only three vehicles of the candidates will be allowed inside. Only five people will be released from the election office. The police have taken special precautions to ensure that both of the rallies do not come face-to-face.