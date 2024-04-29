Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA's Nashik and Dindori Candidates to File for Nomination Today

Nashik: Maha Vikas Aghadi's Nashik candidate Rajabhau Waze and Dindori candidate Bhaskar Bhagre will file their nomination papers at the district collector's office on Monday, 29th April. MPs Sanjay Raut, Jayant Patil, and Balasaheb Thorat will be present.

Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on May 20 and the last date for filing nominations is May 3. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will file nominations today in a massive show of strength for its candidates. Senior leaders of the three parties, office-bearers, and workers have been asked to attend. The mega rally will start at 9 am from the Central Office of Uddhav Sena in Shalimar. The rally will be taken out to the collector's office. The district has given both candidates time till 10 am to file their nominations. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the collector's office premises.

Shantigiri Maharaj's rally

Shantigiri Maharaj of Jai Babaji Pariwar is also contesting as an Independent in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. He will also take out a rally of the devotee family on Monday to show his strength.