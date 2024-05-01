Mumbai Local Deaths: 139 Lives Lost in Three Months from Overcrowded Train Falls

Since the beginning of the year till March 2024, around 565 passengers of Central and Western lines have lost their lives. Whereas 139 of them died after falling off of crowded trains. The recent news of the accidental deaths of Avghesh Dube and Riya Rajgaur has raised concerns about the problem of overcrowding in Mumbai's local trains.

Railway deaths between January-March 2024

Types of Death Central Line Western Line Crossing Tracks 166 120 Falling off train 92 47 Bumping into poles 2 10 Electrocution 1 0 Natural 56 48 Suicide 13 6 Others 4 9

Also Read | Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Government to Complete Aarey Colony Road Reconstruction within Two Years, Emphasizes Wildlife Safety

Several reasons can be attributed to the problem:

Increasing crowds

Limited local rides

Lesser number of trains due to AC locals

Delayed railway projects: expansion work of Kalyan-Asangaon -Kasara and Kalyan-Badlapur0Karjat lines, Kalwa-Karjat line projects are yet to be completed

Messy train schedules.

Many passengers are compelled to board trains overflowing with people. Some risk their lives by standing at the very edge of the doors. Several have suffered injuries and in grave cases, people have lost their lives after falling off windows.