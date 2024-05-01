Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Government to Complete Aarey Colony Road Reconstruction within Two Years, Emphasizes Wildlife Safety

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the state government to complete the repair and reconstruction of 45 km of internal roads in Aarey Colony within two years. The court also warned the government not to sit on the sidelines of the inauguration.

The Maharashtra Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Department has assured that priority will be given to the reconstruction of 45 km of roads in Aarey as well as 1.5 km of road from Aarey Market to Mayur Nagar, which falls in residential areas. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tuesday to a bench headed by Arif Doctor. The work on 7 km of roads under Aarey Colony will be completed by January 25, 2025, Joel Carlos told the bench.

Senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the Election Commission, told the court that it was issuing a no-objection certificate to the proposal to rebuild roads in Aarey. However, no one will use it for political gains, he said.

"Follow the EC's letter Please ensure that the inauguration ceremony is not held. Ensure that the EC's letter is followed. Rebuild the roads as soon as possible. Avoid pressure and it is in the interest of divisional officers," the court said.

Ensuring no threat to wildlife

The state government and the BMC also assured the court that while rebuilding the roads, the movement of wild animals will not be hampered and there is no danger to them.

Vanashakti, an NGO, had filed a petition in the high court, fearing that the repair and reconstruction of roads in Aarey could pose a threat to wildlife. "We hope that the government and the civic body will repair and rebuild the roads in Aarey in the shortest possible time," the court said.