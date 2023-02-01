Pathaan ticket prices reduced by 25 percent after bumper response

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been creating waves at the box-office ever since its release on January 25. The Siddharth Ananad directorial also crossed the 500 crore club. In order to maintain its box office success, the producers of "Pathaan" have taken a strategic move and reduced the ticket rates by 25 per cent.The decision to cut ticket prices was made by producer Aditya Chopra, who saw the potential for the film to grow even bigger. This move is unusual as producers typically reduce ticket prices in the second week of the film's release, but Aditya Chopra made the decision just five days after the film's release.

The reduced ticket prices will likely attract more movie-goers, increasing the film's overall performance at the box office. Trade analysts predict that the film has the potential to earn 1000 crore rupees in the next one week, putting it in the same league as other successful films such as Bahubali, KGF, and RRR. "Pathan" is also set to leave its mark internationally, surpassing the earnings of Avatar 2 and Marvel in many countries.Previously priced between Rs 180 to Rs 2100 in Delhi NCR, the ticket cost has been reduced and is now available starting at Rs 75. Pathaan revolves around an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.