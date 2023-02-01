Naseem Shah body-shames Azam Khan during BPL match, video viral

In the present Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan international Naseem Shah was seen mocking Azam Khan as the latter was coming to the crease for batting. On January 31, during a match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians, the left-handed seamer imitated Azam's walking style in an attempt to body shame the stumper-batter.

Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023#Cricketpic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0i — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023

Azam Khan was seen pushing Naseem Shah just before the incident, as he was not in the mood for banter. However, the young pacer followed up with the imitation, which enraged followers on Twitter. Some defended the young player and attempted to excuse his behaviour, but others pointed out that body shaming has no explanation.