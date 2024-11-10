AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Clinch Historic 2-1 ODI Series Victory in Australia After 22 Years

Pakistan achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia in 22 years, securing a 2-1 series victory with a dominant eight-wicket win in the final match in Perth.

Pakistan's pace attack was the highlight of the game, dismantling Australia's batting lineup with precision. Naseem Shah set the tone early by dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk, followed by a relentless performance from Shaheen Afridi, whose disciplined bowling led to the quick downfall of Australian batters. Matthew Short showed some resistance but was left without support, and Sean Abbott’s late 30-run cameo was the top score for Australia, underscoring their struggles throughout the match.

Cooper Connolly's injury further weakened the Australian side, and despite their efforts, they were bowled out for just 140. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets, while Haris Rauf claimed two and Mohammad Hasnain contributed with key dismissals.

This remarkable victory marks Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia in over two decades, fueled by an electrifying display of fast bowling from their pacers. Mohammad Rizwan, who won the toss, set the tone for Pakistan's dominant performance.