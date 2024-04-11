Sanju Samson Fined: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Loses 12 Lakhs From Match Fees After Last Ball Drama Against Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh for breach of Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans at the at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. He has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match.

In a statement issued by IPL, it said, "Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10.""As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs," the added.

Chasing a huge target of 197 runs, captain Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Titans a solid start with a 44-ball 72. However, two wickets by Kuldeep Sen in and over and two wickets by Yuzvendra Chahal brought Rajasthan Royals back in the game. Gujarat Titans looked down and out at 157/6 in 17.3 overs but Rashid Khan (24 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (22) took the team home on the last delivery of the innings.