Ex-Indian Cricketer Calls Out X User for Spreading False Quote About Hardik Pandya's Captaincy (Check Tweets)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has lashed out at a fan for wrongly putting out a quote of him criticising Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. According to a post on social media platform on X, Chopra had lambasted Hardik for his poor captaincy during MI's game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. The fan account had also claimed that Chopra had urged Hardik to step down as captain, or the franchise should remove him from the same. This comes after MI conceded an IPL record 277/3 against SRH.An X user quoted Aakash Chopra's opinion on Hardik Pandya's leadership, stating that he has seen 'worst captaincy' till date in IPL, adding that the all-rounder should give up his leadership duties.

Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement?? Don’t spread lies, brother. 🙏🏽



Statement wrong. My name’s spelling wrong. What’s wrong with you? 🤪😂 https://t.co/eg2YWimGB2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 27, 2024

Also Read: SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Yusuf Pathan, Tom Moody Slam Hardik Pandya after SRH Hit Record-Breaking 277 Against Mumbai

Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans and experts after replaced Rohit Sharma as a skipper of the five-time IPL champions. To make it worse, Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in the ongoing IPL season as they suffered two consecutive defeats against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad.Aakash Chopra was seemingly surprised by his fake quote making rounds on social media and slammed X user for spreading lies just for the engagement."Kuch bhi? Anything for engagement?? Don’t spread lies, brother. Statement wrong. My name’s spelling wrong. What’s wrong with you?" former Indian cricketer wrote on X.In the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya had a forgettable outing as he conceded a 46 runs while take a wicket with an economy rate of 11.5 in four overs. With the bat, Pandya failed to deliver his best as he scored just 24 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 120 while Mumbai Indians were chasing a hefty target of 278 runs.