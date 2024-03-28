SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Yusuf Pathan, Tom Moody Slam Hardik Pandya after SRH Hit Record-Breaking 277 Against Mumbai

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya faced criticism for his decision-making on the field in the second game against Sunrisers on Wednesday. The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed a high-scoring affair, with the hosts setting a record-breaking total of 277/3, the highest in IPL history, after Hardik chose to field first.

Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tore into MI skipper Hardik Pandya, saying it was bad captaincy by him in the first innings. Pandya faced criticism for his use of star-bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings with all the other bowlers conceding at an economy of over 10 against SRH. Pathan took to social media platform ‘X’, to say that it was bad captaincy on Pandya’s part, criticizing him for using Bumrah for just one over in the first 11.

SRH ne 11 overs mein hi 160+ score kar liya hai, and @Jaspritbumrah93 ko abhi tak sirf ek over hi kyun diya gaya? Your best bowler ko toh ab bowl karna chahiye. This seems like bad captaincy to me. #IPL #SRHvsMI,” Pathan posted on ‘X’.

Former Australia bowler Tom Moody also questioned the use of Bumrah by Pandya on 'X'."Where is Jasprit Bumrah?? Game nearly done and your best bowler has only bowled ONE over!," posted Moody.The home side crossed the 200-run mark in the 15th over and went past their top-scorer of 231 for 2 in the 17th over. Klaasen completed his half-century as SRH went past RCB's record for the highest-ever total in the final over. They finished with 277 for 3 in 20 overs, setting a record target for Mumbai to chase.