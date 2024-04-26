Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Boy; Name Him 'Vayu'

Krunal Pandya and his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Vayu Krunal Pandya. The family announced the news on April 26, 2024, through Krunal's social media post, where he shared heartwarming photos of the newest addition to their family, captioned "Vayu Krunal Pandya! 21.04.24."

Vayu Krunal Pandya

21.04.24 💙🪬 🌍 pic.twitter.com/TTLb0AjOVm — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 26, 2024

In one image, Krunal is depicted holding his two-year-old son, Kabir, while Pankhuri cradles newborn Vayu. Another photo captures the proud parents, with Krunal holding Vayu and Pankhuri resting her head on his shoulder. Among the first to extend their congratulations were fellow cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan.

The couple, who exchanged vows in December 2017, welcomed their first child, Kavir Krunal Pandya, five years ago.

Read Also | Watch: Hardik Pandya Sings and Dances to 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Bhajan with Brother Krunal Pandy

The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are known for their close bond and celebrate major occasions with their families together. Krunal is also particularly fond of his nephew, Agastya, often sharing photos of him on social media.

The 33-year-old cricketer is currently competing in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants. Just two days after Vayu's birth, Pandya displayed his dedication to the sport by returning to the field for Lucknow in their IPL victory against Chennai on April 23. He had also played a home game for Lucknow on April 19.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, in Lucknow.