DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Delhi Capitals

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first against the Delhi Capitals in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RR will be missing Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer in this game. They will be replaced by Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira in the playing XI. For Delhi, Ishant Sharma is back and Gulbadin Naib has been given his first game by the franchise.

The Royals, who have held the top spot in the IPL standings for five consecutive weeks, slipped to second place on Sunday after the Kolkata Knight Riders overtook them on net run rate. A win over the Capitals would secure a playoff berth for Rajasthan.

The teams last met in Jaipur, where the Royals emerged victorious by 12 runs. However, the venue for this encounter is Delhi, known as a batting paradise this season. The average first-innings score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is 249, the highest among all IPL venues this year.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dube, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma