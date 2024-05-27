Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri pose with IPL trophy after KKR's big win

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 : From performing cartwheels to posing with the trophy, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Superstar Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop himself from celebrating after his team lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy for the third time.

Taking to Instagram, SRK's wife Gauri dropped a picture featuring herself and her husband.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7cnu-_SgTG/

Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen beaming with joy while posing with an IPL trophy in their hands.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Winners @kkriders."

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani treated fans with a glimpse of the post-match celebration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7cizyGSm_z/?

The first picture captures SRK with Gauri, children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam, as well as Shanaya and Ananya Panday, joyfully posing for a picture on the field.

The next photo features Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta joining SRk for a photo.

After the match, KKR co-owner celebrated with each member of the team and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead. Gambhir's return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gambhir.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final had the KKR camp in a celebratory mood. SRK hurried to the field to congratulate his men on their decisive win. He couldn't resist showing his affection to the Kolkata Knight Riders players. He gave practically all of them hugs and even planted a kiss on Gambhir's forehead.

King Khan was also seen doing the cartwheel during the celebration.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories, shared a picture of her father doing a cartwheel and captioned it "mood."

Talking about the match, KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

