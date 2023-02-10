10 Influential People in 2023 Changing the Game in their Respective Fields

New Delhi (India), February 10: The influential personalities thriving their sparkling gesture of positivity in a diversified section of society is commendable, especially when the pandemic has changed the whole scenario of how things work. It influences the competition circle and is seen as highly spirited in the involvement of people coming up with exceptional business ideas and creative insights as the solution to the plethora of real-life issues.

It has been amazing to see how these ideas have been dominating the market with an innovative mindset as of now. The collective efforts have been deemed to be fruitful to all, including the various employment opportunities it has successfully generated and the number of potential growth assets it has created.

Here are the amazing influential people who have been the speck of light to many either as inspiration or a leader.

Affan Yesvi

Founder, Director Rhyvers Publishing Group, AffanYesvi is the man behind the most exceptional publishing house. A leading name in the industry.Rhyvers Publishing Group has attained the unique distinction of providing multiple solutions to creative individuals for expression through diverse platforms. Rhyvers offers an eclectic mix of the traditional and the modern, with options ranging from the printed word to new-age technology platforms like podcasts and digital portals, offering a range of audio-visual sensory experiences.

Rhyvers Group is a multilingual publishing house with global access. Powered by a strong tech-savvy, highly creative, professional, and experienced team, the Group organizes book launches and promotions, lit fests, spark sessions, and more

2. Narayana Swaroop

Serial entrepreneur and startup mentor by profession, Now in his 7th Startup “SCORE10”. The company has built India’s first tenant scoring platform that not only assists landlords and property managers, but also helps them identify good and bad tenants.

SCORE10 is an AI-driven intelligent tenant rating system for landlords and property managers to distinguish between good and bad tenants, providing a platform to check their reliability and credibility.

With over 24 years of experience in the industry, he has a successful track record of building highly dedicated teams and organizations.

3. Sandeep Kerkar

Founder of Sandeep Kerkar International. An Engineer, MBA and Certified Nutritionist.Sandeep is an author, Direct sales leader, trainer, and coach by profession. With the vision to bring out the best of an individual’s potential to work, he influences entrepreneurs to upscale their business model and start second income through his training. He has also created a weight loss system in his training program. For over 30 years, Sandeep has touched thousands of lives and have inspired them to be healthy , wealthy and happy.

In terms of sales, he has always secured his position at the top.

4. Dr. Nishant S. Mehta

A Chartered Accountant and Serial Entrepreneur, Dr. Nishant S. Mehta is the founder of Nishant S. Mehta & Co. With a knack for entrepreneurship, leadership, and nation-building, he is an exceptional mentor who specializes in finance, fintech, law, Bollywood audits, Banking audits, and personal development.

He is an actively working member of organizations including YI, Rotary, YLF, BIA, and Toastmasters. He is also an expert tarot and pic analyst.

A well-rounded and accomplished individual dedicated to promoting self-growth, he has served many people and created expert results over the years.

5. Abhi Jain

Founder of the ayurveda-based products manufacturing unit Simply Vedic, Abhish Jain is a successful entrepreneur who strives to provide the best hand-crafted, toxins-free products made by combining ayurvedic resources and modern technological assets.

With the vision to promote the importance of using natural resources-based products, he encourages people to use ayurveda-based products which enhance the body both physically and spiritually.

With a beautiful range of Aromatherapy products, and the finest bath and body needs products, the company is known for its excellent quality products.

6. Dr. Priyanka Maurya

A renowned Homeopath doctor, social worker, and senior BJP politician with over 1 million followers on social media. Dr. PriyankaMaurya was the face of “LadkiHoon Lad SaktiHoon”, a Congress campaign started by Priyanka Gandhi in UP.

She actively shares health-related videos and influential graphics on social media, imparting the message of living a better life and conveying the same message to everyone else.

She is also an active member of several social awareness programs, including road safety, anti-drug campaign, health and hygiene, and many more.

7. Dr. Megha Sharma

Founder of Travel Krafterz, Vempowerall Foundation, and Toogle Services Private Limited, Dr. Megha Sharma is a very influential entrepreneur and travel consultant. She is quite popular in the industry for her take on women empowerment works and as a passionate travel expert.

She is the creator of the B2B platform that connects travel professionals globally, creating a better outlet for advanced conversation routes. Through her Vempowerall Foundation, she works to promote women’s equality and empowerment.

8. Sandeep Shrimant Gajakas

Founder and Director of The Shoe Laundry, Mr. SandeepShrimantGajakas started the world’s first professional laundry service for footwear. He strives to help people live a hygienic life by providing exceptional services to maintain footwear more conveniently and effortlessly.

His proprietary 15 stages and 120 steps process achieves exceptional cleaning of footwear. It includes disinfecting, de-silting, deodorizing, color restoration, minor and major repairs.

Extending the life of shoes, his service also helps the environment by reducing the discarding of shoes before their time.

9. Sania Shaikh

Founder of the Garb design studio, SaniaShaikh is an entrepreneur and Industrial designer, She founded the studio in London in 2019 with the purpose to guide designers and artists to explore their careers in design. Being a passionate creator who is interested in experimenting and implementing new technology and gadgets.

She intends to bring a revolutionary change in the design industry by enhancing the skills and talent of the upcoming generation.

Author of the book “What god whispered in my ears?”, through which she intends to spread positivity and determination to achieve goals.

10. Dr. PD Virk

Founder of Red Tunes Entertainment Private Limited, Dr. PD Virk is an exceptional entrepreneur having managed global teams and multi-trade campaigns. Red Tunes Entertainment is an International Film and Music Production House that influences many western artists to shoot films, web films, and music videos in India.

The company provides excellent international exposure to native resources and provides all the filming services under one roof.

Dr. DP Virk is a passionate entrepreneur involved in cross-cultural business, specializing in brand strategy, visual design, and management.

The highly impressive crowd of influential people has established themselves in their respective fields so well that they have been making headlines for their creative approach to the heart of solution seekers.

