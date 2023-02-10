Vodafone-Idea’s (Vi) offers special Valentine's Day prepaid plans

Vodafone-Idea has introduced some special Valentine’s Day prepaid plans and offers, which will allow customers to gift up to 5GB extra data on recharges to their loved ones at no extra cost. On select recharges starting at Rs 199 and up to Rs 299, Vi users will be eligible for 2GB of extra data with a validity of 28 days. “The exclusive offer is available to Vi customers recharging only on the Vi App until 14th February 2023,” the telco said in a statement Friday.



The telco has rolled out a “ViLoveTunes” social media contest exclusively for Vi users. “Users will be asked to guess the right song from jumbled lyrics of a song from Valentine playlist in Hungama Music on Vi App. Participants will have to comment with the right answer with hashtag #ViLoveTunes. One daily lucky winner of each question will be eligible for a gift voucher worth Rs 5,000. Being launched today,” according to the statement.