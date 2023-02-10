BJP’s first win In Nagaland, Kazheto Kinimi wins unopposed as Congress withdraws nomination

Kazheto Kinimi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected unopposed from Nagaland's Akuluto after his only opponent, N Khekashe Sumi of the Congress, withdrew his nomination on Friday, just days before the February 27 assembly elections.

Kinimi, 68, contested his first election from the same constituency in 2018 and defeated former Naga People's Front lawmaker Khekaho Assumi by 735 votes.

State Congress officials declined to react immediately to the withdrawal of Sumi's candidature.

The Congress will now contest 24 of Nagaland’s 60 assembly seats, while the BJP is contesting for 20 seats in an alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party of chief minister Neiphiu Rio.