Punjab: BSF shot down drone attempting intrusion into Indian territory from Pak side

Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone attempting intrusion into Indian territory from the Pakistan side, said BSF official on Friday.

BSF recovered 3 kg heroin, one China-made pistol, cartridges and a magazine from the drone, added the BSF.

The drone was deployed along the international boundary with Pakistan in AOR of BOP MW Uttar, Sector Ferozepur in Punjab, added the BSF.

Counter-drone measures were initiated and the drone was fired upon, added the BSF.

"During a subsequent search by BSF troops, a packet of consignment dropped by the intruding drone containing approximately 3 kg heroin, one China-made pistol, cartridges and a magazine were recovered," said a statement by the BSF.

Further details are yet to follow.

